Touchdown Club unveils new wall designs in field house

August 19, 2018 Football

The Bryant Hornets Touchdown Club hosted the unveiling of a new set of wall designs at the BHS fieldhouse on Sunday.

According to TD Club president Mark Knowles, Jason Offutt, owner and president of ACE Sports and Kayla Hadar, Graphics Production manager, helped produce the new wall designs, which feature former Hornets who went to play in college.

They include Dijon Benton, Gunnar Burks, Cameron Davis, Cole Fritschen, Davonte Howard, Tim Kelly, Hayden Knowles, Marvin Moody, Cameron Murray, Hayden Ray, Chris Rycraw, Ian Shuttleworth, Landon Smith, Dillion Winfrey and Brenden Young.

The photos used for the displays were taken by Rick Nation.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

