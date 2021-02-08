February 8 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Boone captures State honors in two events at Indoor

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

FAYETTEVILLE — Bryant senior Feniece Boone was entered in two events Saturday at the 5A-7A State Indoor championship meet and came away with titles in both. Boone led the Lady Hornets to a fifth-place team finish with 39 points. Bentonville won its fourth consecutive title with 100 points.

Competing at the University of Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Track Center, Boone dominated both the 400-meter and the 200-meter dash. In the 400, she led wire-to-wire finishing with a near state record time of 57.12. In the 200, she came off the final turn and pulled away from the field to secure her second title of the night with a time of 25.60.

“Feniece really had a fantastic state meet,” said Bryant coach Danny Westbrook. “She has worked really hard this season and it paid off with two state titles.”

Cabot finished runner-up to Bentonville with 65 points, followed by Fayetteville (63) and Rogers (61). There were 23 teams in the competition.

For Bryant, sophomore Jadyn Lewis finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.49 and added a sixth-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.06.

In the distance events, junior Hannah Shelby finished sixth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:20. She also joined Caitlyn Bell, Lauren Hart and Talyn Billins in the 4 x 800-meter relay, which finished fifth with a time of 10:31.

In the 60-meter hurdles, senior Jayla Anderson finished eighth with a time of 10.29.

“I thought Jadyn had a great performance in the 400-meter dash,” Westbrook said. “Our sprinters are becoming a dominant group and a ton of credit goes to Coach Keith Dale. He really does a great job coaching our sprint and hurdle events.

“Hannah Shelby’s time in the 3200-meter run was a welcome surprise, he added. “I look for her to really excel in that event in the outdoor season.”

The first meet of the outdoor season will be Friday, March 13, at the Panther Relays in Benton. Bryant will host the annual Hornet Relays on Thursday, March 19.