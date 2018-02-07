Boys 7A-Central Conference standings through 2/6/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
BOYS
Team Conf Ovl
FS Northside 8-1 17-6
North Little Rock 7-2 18-5
Bryant 5-4 14-8
Conway 5-4 14-7
FS Southside 4-5 12-11
Cabot 3-6 15-8
LR Central 3-6 7-13
LR Catholic 1-8 7-14
Friday, Jan. 5
FS Northside 65, Bryant 51
LR Catholic 43, Cabot 32
Conway 74, FS Southside 51
North Little Rock 50, LR Central 46
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Bryant 50, LR Catholic 27
Cabot 68, FS Southside 50
FS Northside 83, LR Central 59
Conway 78, North Little Rock 74, OT
Friday, Jan. 12
LR Central 69, Bryant 61
Cabot 66, Conway 62, OT
FS Northside 67, LR Catholic 50
North Little Rock 71, FS Southside 44
Tuesday, Jan. 16
FS Southside at Bryant, ppd., snow
LR Catholic at North Little Rock, ppd., snow
LR Central at Cabot, ppd., snow
Conway at FS Northside, ppd., snow
Wednesday, Jan. 17
LR Central 58, Cabot 52
Friday, Jan. 19
Bryant 46, Cabot 44
FS Southside 51, LR Catholic 49
Conway 43, LR Central 39
North Little Rock 59, FS Northside 47
Tuesday, Jan. 23
North Little Rock 55, Bryant 37
FS Northside 56, Cabot 38
FS Southside 63, LR Central 51
Conway 61, LR Catholic 48
Friday, Jan. 26
Bryant 62, Conway 59
LR Central 49, LR Catholic 40
North Little Rock 63, Cabot 49
FS Northside 66, FS Southside 61 (at UAFS)
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Bryant 54, FS Southside 42
North Little Rock 53, LR Catholic 21
FS Northside 71, Conway 57
Friday, Feb. 2
FS Northside 70, Bryant 52
FS Southside 59, Conway 52
Cabot 53, LR Catholic 37
North Little Rock 62, LR Central 60
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Bryant 42, LR Catholic 34
FS Southside 65, Cabot 59
Conway 68, North Little Rock 60
FS Northside 69, LR Central 56
Friday, Feb. 9
LR Central at Bryant
LR Catholic at FS Northside
Conway at Cabot
FS Southside at North Little Rock
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Bryant at FS Southside
LR Central at Cabot
North Little Rock at Catholic
FS Northside at Conway
Friday, Feb. 16
Cabot at Bryant
North Little Rock at FS Northside
Conway at LR Central
FS Southside at LR Catholic
Thursday, Feb. 20
Bryant at North Little Rock
LR Central at FS Southside
LR Catholic at Conway
FS Northside at Cabot
Friday, Feb. 23
Conway at Bryant
LR Catholic at LR Central
Cabot at North Little Rock
FS Southside vs. FS Northside (UAFS)