BHS divers shine at District meet, qualify for State

CONWAY — Caivon Crosby and Sara Weber each finished second in their respective divisions of the one-meter dive competition at the 7A/6A Central District dive meet at the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday night.

In addition, Donte Baker garnered sixth place for the Hornets. He and Crosby earned State qualifying scores. Crosby earned a score of 332.85, just short of the school record of 336.81 set by Justin Combs.

The trio will travel to Bentonville on Feb. 16 for the 11 dive meet in preparation for State, according to Bryant coach Angel Dale.

The rest of the Bryant swim team will compete at the District swim championships at Hendrix College this Thursday.