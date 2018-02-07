Obituary: Jonathan Elias Staton

Jonathon Elias Staton, 26, went to be with the Lord, February 4, 2018. He was born on July 15, 1991 in Little Rock to Jon and Michelle Staton. Eli graduated from Bryant High School in 2009, he owned Staco Construction Company, was a member of East Union Missionary Baptist Church and was a member of the North Little Rock Fire Department and served as a firefighter-paramedic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking at the Fire House. Eli was a people person and loved making everyone laugh.

Mike Cook, one of Eli’s buddies wrote:

Asking for prayers today for the family of a NLRFD brother, as we learned of his passing this morning!

First and foremost he was a very strong Christian man and when I thought of him or someone brought up his name, his passion towards his beliefs were the first thoughts that always entered my mind. And the good thing is, is that he was never afraid to admit to it or was ever shied away to talk about it.

He was a young man, a big man and about as fit as one could be. He was one of the brothers that kinda gave you the warm and fuzzies knowing you were partnered with before you entered a burning structure, a lengthy extrication, or a medical call because you know he had your back regardless of the circumstances that may lie ahead. He was a great paramedic and treated the young, the old, the sick, the drunk, the drugged, and the hurt or anyone for that matter with the passion as if they were his own mother or father.

We’re gonna miss him greatly and the void that is left will be felt for a long long time.

I ask that you keep his wife and family and also his work family in prayer. Today we shall mourn!

Rest In Peace Brother!

Eli was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bob Staton. He is survived by his wife, Allie Staton; parents, Jon and Michelle Staton; sister, Abby; brother, Luke; grandparents, Pat Staton-Matlock and Bill and Sue James.

A Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at East Union Missionary Baptist Church, 20422 North Springlake Road in Hensley. A Celebration of Life will follow at the church, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Eli’s name to Arkansas Fallen Firefighters Association, arfallenfirefighters.org.

Please share your memories of Eli at www.dignitymemorial.com/pinecrest-funeral-home-memorial-park