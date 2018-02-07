Bryant Middle School’s Dearman nominated for national award

Courtesy of Kelsey Reilly, Public Relations Associate, Conover+Gould Strategy Group

Bryant Middle School sixth grade literacy teacher Dustin Dearman has been nominated for the 2017-18 national LifeChanger of the Year award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Dearman has been with Bryant Middle School for five years and was nominated by an anonymous colleague. His captivating instructional methodology engages students at all levels, while also providing peer support within the literacy department.

Dearman has been integral in developing an advisory unit for students at Bryant Middle School. The advisory period allows all 1,200 students to focus on climate change within BMS using Sean Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens.

“Mr. Dearman’s leadership and guidance have played a significant role in promoting this program throughout the school,” the nominator said. “His creativity, incentives, and leadership skills are a game-changer for Bryant Middle School. His exemplary professionalism permeates throughout his classes, as well as with his relationship with students, parents, faculty, and administration. Bryant Middle School is fortunate to have such a motivated faculty member.”

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Seventeen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2017-2018 school year.

(1) Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(4) Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(10) LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(1) Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(1) Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2017-2018, the award was given to Debra Santiago, who works as a secretary and bookkeeper in Orlando, FL. She received $5,000 to share with her school, Timber Lakes Elementary School.

Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies held at their schools. The grand prize finalists will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in spring 2018 in Bermuda, where the Grand Prize Winner will be revealed.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must

Make a positive impact in the lives of students

Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride

Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level

Possess a proven record of professional excellence

Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning

Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards

A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at http://lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/.

To view Dearman’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.