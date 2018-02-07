Fourth-quarter burst by Cabot North spoils finale for Blue Hornets seventh-grade team

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

CABOT — The Cabot North Panthers seventh grade team outscored the Bryant Blue Hornets of Bethel Middle School 18-6 in the fourth quarter to break open a 1-point game on the way to a 49-36 victory on Tuesday night.

The game was the season-finale for Bryant Blue, which was led by James Billingsley’s 16 points.

“This group has made a lot of improvement throughout the year,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “I am looking forward to next year with them.”

The game was tied 10-10 after a quarter. By halftime, Cabot North nudged ahead, 23-22. It was 31-30 going into the final stanza.

Aiden Baker added 6 points for Bethel. Alex Skelley scored 5 with Gage Horn pitching in with 4. Tyler Pinney hit a 3 and Jackson Fluger had 2.