Fourth-quarter burst by Cabot North spoils finale for Blue Hornets seventh-grade team

February 7, 2018 Boys Basketball

Jackson Fluger releases a shot from the right baseline. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

CABOT — The Cabot North Panthers seventh grade team outscored the Bryant Blue Hornets of Bethel Middle School 18-6 in the fourth quarter to break open a 1-point game on the way to a 49-36 victory on Tuesday night.

The game was the season-finale for Bryant Blue, which was led by James Billingsley’s 16 points.

“This group has made a lot of improvement throughout the year,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “I am looking forward to next year with them.”

The game was tied 10-10 after a quarter. By halftime, Cabot North nudged ahead, 23-22. It was 31-30 going into the final stanza.

Aiden Baker added 6 points for Bethel. Alex Skelley scored 5 with Gage Horn pitching in with 4. Tyler Pinney hit a 3 and Jackson Fluger had 2.

Alex Skelley makes a move to the basket. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

James Billingsley (11) splits a pair of Cabot North defenders on his way to the hoop. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Gage Horn fires a shot over a Cabot North defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Blake Ammons (34) tries to block a shot as teammate Carson Nagle trails the play. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

