Boys 7A State tourney brackets through 3/3

2017 CLASS 7A STATE TOURNAMENT
Boys
Wednesday, March 1
Game 2 — Conway (14-13) (Central 5) 48, Fayetteville (13-13) (West 4) 34
Game 4 — Little Rock Central (19-9) (Central 3) 60, Bentonville West (12-15) (West 6) 55
Game 6 — Cabot (19-6) (Central 4) 56, Rogers Heritage (15-12) (West 5) 44
Thursday, March 2
Game 8 — Bryant (17-10) (Central 6) 50, Van Buren (15-12) (West 3) 44
Game 9 — North Little Rock (23-5) (Central 1) 67, Conway (15-13) 58
Game 10 — Little Rock Central (20-9) 57, Bentonville (16-10) (West 2) 56
Friday, March 3
Game 11 — Springdale Har-Ber (21-7) (West 1) 53, Cabot (20-6) 43
Game 12 — Fort Smith Northside (20-7) (Central 2) 69, Bryant (18-10) 56
Saturday, March 4
Game 13 — North Little Rock (24-5) vs. Little Rock Central (21-9), 1:30 p.m.
Game 14 — Springdale Har-Ber (22-7) vs. Fort Smith Northside (21-7), 7:30 p.m.
Championship game
Summit Arena, Hot Springs
Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner