Bradford qualifies for Nationals in three events

Brylee Bradford

Brylee Bradford, who will be attending Bethel Middle School this fall, qualified in three events at the AAU Regionals in Tulsa last weekend for AAU Nationals, according to her father Brady Bradford.

Her 800-meter time of 2:27.68 was just short of the freshman record at Bryant and was a personal best.

She also competed in the 200 hurdles and the high jump.