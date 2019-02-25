Bratton breaks her own record at 6A State meet

BENTONVILLE — Freshman Shelby Bratton broke her own school record in the 200-yard individual medley as she placed fourth in the event at the 6A State Swimming championship meet on Saturday at the Bentonville Community Center.

Bratton’s previous mark was 2:17.80, which was set at the 6A-Central Conference meet. At State, she finished in 2:15.34.

As a team, the Lady Hornets were ninth in a field of 13. Bentonville won the women’s title with 388 points.

The Bryant boys finished 10thout of 11 teams with 148 points. Little Rock Central won the men’s title with 437 points.

Central was the overall winner with 765 points. Bryant was 13th.

Bratton’s fourth-place finish was the best for the Bryant contingent. She was also fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.17.

The Hornets’ top performance was in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Carson Edmonson, LaQuav Brumfield, Sam Vinson and Hayden Smith combined on a 1:40.29 to finish ninth.

The Lady Hornets had top 10 finishes in three other events. Individually, Alana Gould, another freshman, was seventh in the 50 free with a time of 26.11. Sara Weber’s one-meter dive score of 196.05 earned ninth place.

The team of Ella Reynolds, Kayla Vaughan, Alana Reynolds and Bratton combined on a 1:47.34 to finish seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay. While Ella Reynolds, Gould, Bratton and Vaughan took 10thin the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:02.37.

In addition, Ella Reynolds scored individually in the 50 free with a time of 27.12, good for 13th.

In the 400 free relay, Reynolds provided the anchor along after Hailey Addison, Vaughan and Gould. The quartet finished 11thin 4:20.45.

For the boys, the team of Vinson, Gavin Miller, Brumfield and Jalen Dinstbier finished 10thwith a time of 1:50.59 in the 200-yard medley relay.

The group of Edmonson, Dinstbier, Miller and Smith combined on a time of 3:55.29 to place 12th.

Individually, Smith was 15thin the 50 free, clocking in at 24.71.

In the one-meter dive, Donte Baker was 20th, Brumfield 21th and Shane Morris 22ndfor Bryant.