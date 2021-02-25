February 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

Hornets turn in personal bests

FAYETTEVILLE — The Bryant Hornet boys track team came up with several personal-best performances as they opened the 2003 season Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Arkansas High School Indoor Classic held at the University of Arkansas’ Tyson Track Center.

The meet featured over 1,300 athletes from Arkansas and several surrounding states.

Bryant’s distance crew was led by Bryan Ballew’s personal record of 4:51.8 in the 1600 meter run. Cody Walker (4:54.1) and Zack Roberson (5:02.6) also ran strong races in the 1600. Mark Pagan opened the season with a 2:11 in the 800 meter run.

In the field events, Blake Zuber had a strong performance in the pole vault with a PR of 12’6″.

Other Hornet’s competing included Brian Youngblood (shot), Chris Outlaw and Zack Barnes (long jump), Zack Kellums, Zack Kitchens, Lance Hodges (sprints), and Chris Robinson, Andrew Linder, Alan Trotter (3200 Relay).

The Hornets will be back in Fayetteville on March 7 for the AAAAA Indoor State Championship.



