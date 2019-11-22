Bratton wins two events to mark Lady Hornets’ pool work

CONWAY — Sophomore Shelby Bratton won two events and Sara Weber continued her excellent diving with a first-place finish as the Bryant Lady Hornets finished third behind dominant performances by Cabot and Conway at the UCA Quad Meet on Thursday.

Bryant finished with 336 points, but Cabot amassed 546 and Conway had 540 in the four-school meet. Vilonia finished with 152 points.

Bratton won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard freestyle for Bryant. Her time in the medley was 2S:21.06, just better than the 2:22.51 turned in by Cabot’s Rachel Montanaro. Michelle Altankhuyag added a ninth-place finish for Bryant, turning in a time of 3:14.62.

In the 100 free, Bratton finished in 58.86, the only swimmer under a minute. Vilonia’s Shelby Ellison was second in 1:07.21. Bryant’s Hannah Tennison was barely edged out by Ellison. She was third in 1:07.22.

Weber earned a score of 162.55 to win the one-meter dive competition. Conway’s Lily Douglas was second at 143.65. Julianne Davis was fourth for the Lady Hornets. Her score was 85.45. Jaden Heath was fifth at 81.85.

The Lady Hornets recorded third-place finishes in five events including two relays. Unfortunately, they DQ’d in the 200-free relay. But, in the 200 medley, Alana Gould, Aidan Halladay and Bratton combined with Simone Dinstbier on a 2:04.11.

And, in the 400 free, Emily Martin, Alyssa Addison, Charlotte Bryant and Tennison turned in a 4:58.10.

Individually, Gould was third in both the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard butterfly. In the former, she finished in 1:19.73 with Altankhuyag seventh in 1:31.09. In the latter, Gould’s time was 1:11.80 with Halladay fifth in 1:15.43.

Dinstbier turned in a time of 28.69 to take third in the 50 free. Addison was seventh in 30.83.

Tennison and Halladay each scored fourth-place finishes. Halladay’s came in the 500 free. Her time was 6:12.06. Martin was ninth in 7:16.01.

Tennison’s time was 1:20.20 in the 100 backstroke to place fourth. Addison finished sixth with a time of 1:21.55 and Charlotte Bryant was 12th in 1:46.56.

Three more Lady Hornets scored in the 200 freestyle. Martin led the contingent. Her 2:40.99 was good for ninth. Bryant was 13th in 3:09.92 with Jaycee Clemmer scoring with a 15th place. She turned in a 3:29.95.

The Lady Hornets’ next competition will be a home meet on Dec. 10.