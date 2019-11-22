Hornets’ relay work helps forge a third-place finish

CONWAY — The quality depth and experience of the Conway and Cabot swim teams left the Bryant Hornets in third place in a five-team meet at the University of Central Arkansas on Thursday.

The Hornets still accumulated 295 points, but Conway finished with 623 and Cabot 609.

Bryant’s top finishes were third places in each of the relays. In the 200 medley, Hayden Smith, Samuel Vinson, Jazer Olivo and Jalen Dintstbier combined on a 1:55.85. In the 200 freestyle relay, Smith, Vinson, Dinstbier and Cameron Loftis teamed up on a 1:39.39. And, in the 400 free relay, Aidan Shaw, John Peters, Carter Miller and Loftis combined on a 4:10.87 clocking.

Individually, Smith provided the top finish. His 24.85 in the 50-yard freestyle was good for fifth. Loftis was sixth in 25.13 with Vinson seventh in 25.28 and Chapman Redam 14th in 29.22.

Smith was sixth in the 100-yard backstroke, turning in a time of 1:08.17. Peters finished ninth in 1:14.22 and Ethan Eubanks scored with an 11th-place finish in 1:29.25.

Vinson earned seventh-place points in the 100-yard breaststoke. His time was 1:11.25. Shaw was ninth in 1:21.14 and Payton Schanks took 14th in a time of 1:28.18.

Peters and Dinstbier turned in eighth-place finishes. For Peters, it came in the 100 free. He turned in a time of 1:01.51 with Miller ninth in 1:02.12 and Archer 12th in 1:09.00.

Dinstbier’s 6:39.59 was eighth in the 500 free. Loftis finished 10th in 6:58.06 and Redam’s 8:25.74 earned points for 11th place.

In the 200 individual medley, Dinstbier was ninth, Eli Matthews 10th and Miller 11th. Dinstbier’s time was 2:28.53. Matthews finished in 2:44.10 and Miller turned in a 2:52.41.

Four Hornets scored in the 200 free, led by Archer. His 2:39.68 was 10th. Caden Payne was 12th in 2:41.62 with Eubanks 13th in 2:56.17 and Vincent Zou 14th with a time of 3:09.03.

Shaw added an 11th-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly. His time was 1:20.28.

The next competition for the Hornets will be on Dec. 10 at Bishop Park.