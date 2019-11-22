White Hornets extract victory in season debut

Kellen Robinson fired in 17 points with four assists and four steals to lead the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team to a 49-33 win over North Little Rock Gold in their season debut at the Bryant Junior High gym.

Jamison Lewis added 8 points and five rebounds while Mytorian Singleton scored 6 points to go with four boards and three steals.

“”Our guys have been working really hard and it paid off for them,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “They set the tone early and did not let up.

“We played aggressive, but at times were a little too aggressive, which got us in foul trouble early,” he said. “We had some guys that stepped up and made some big shots as well. We forced some turnovers and played well in transition.”

The Hornets will be back to action after the Thanksgiving break. They’ll host Sylvan Hills on Dec. 3.