Bryant basketball teams’ holiday play begins this weekend

File photo by Kevin Nagle

While most Bryant basketball teams are taking a hiatus from competition for the rest of the time before Christmas, a couple of teams, the Bryant Hornets varsity and the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School, are getting in a couple more games this weekend.

The Hornets varsity will be a part of a classic formatted event at Conway’s Buzz Bolding Arena that involves some of the most highly regarded teams in the state. Bryant will take on Springdale Har-Ber at 7 Friday night then will play Fayetteville on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the White Hornets are competing in a similar event hosted by Maumelle. They start Friday at 6 p.m. against Mabelvale. On Saturday at 3, they’ll take on Jacksonville.

After Christmas, both Bryant High School teams will play in holiday tournaments while the freshman boys and girls teams will be playing at the annual Kameron Hale Invitational Tournament at Lake Hamilton.

The high school girls will be headed to the Beebe Holiday Tournament, taking on Harding Academy in the opener on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m.

The high school boys will make the trip to the annual Coke Classic at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. Their opener is at 4:15 p.m., on Wednesday against the El Dorado Wildcats.

The schedules and brackets for the upcoming events are:

CONWAY CLASSIC

Boys

At Buzz Bolding Arena

Friday, Dec. 16

Game 1 — North Little Rock vs. Van Buren, 4 p.m.

Game 2 — Bryant vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 5:30 p.m.

Game 3 — Little Rock Central vs. Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Game 4 — Conway vs. Russellville, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Game 5 — North Little Rock vs. Springdale, 11 a.m.

Game 6 — Bryant vs. Fayetteville, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 — Springdale Har-Ber vs. Little Rock Central, 2 p.m.

Game 8 — Van Buren vs. Conway, 3:30 p.m.

Game 9 — El Dorado vs. Little Rock Mills, 5 p.m.

MAUMELLE CLASSIC

Eight grade boys

Friday, Dec. 16

Game 1 — Fuller vs. Henderson, 5 p.m.

Game 2 — Bryant vs. Mabelvale, 6 p.m.

Game 3 — Jacksonville vs. Forrest Heights, 7 p.m.

Game 4 — Dunbar vs. Maumelle, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Game 5 — Forrest Heights vs. Fuller, 9 a.m.

Game 6 — Lighthouse vs. Dunbar, 10 a.m.

Game 7 — Mann vs. Jacksonville, 11 a.m.

Game 8 — Joe T. Robinson vs. Henderson, 12 p.m.

Game 9 — Forrest Heights vs. Lighthouse, 1 p.m.

Game 10 — Joe T. Robinson vs. Dunbar, 2 p.m.

Game 11 — Jacksonville vs. Bryant, 3 p.m.

Game 12 — Maumelle vs. Mann, 4 p.m.

BEEBE HOLIDAY TOURAMENT

Girls

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Game 1 — Bauxite vs. Riverview, 10 a.m.

Game 2 — Bryant vs. Harding Academy, 1 p.m.

Game 3 — Little Rock Christian vs. Searcy, 4 p.m.

Game 4 — Beebe vs. Blytheville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Game 5 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6 — Game 3 loser vs. game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 3 winner vs. game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Game 9 — Game 5 loser vs. game 6 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 10 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 7 loser vs. game 8 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

COKE CLASSIC

At Stubblefield Arena, University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Game 1 — Jacksonville vs. Little Rock Hall, 2:30 p.m.

Game 2 — Bryant vs. El Dorado, 4:15 p.m.

Game 3 — Fort Smith Southside vs. Joe T. Robinson, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — Fort Smith Northside vs. Charleston, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Game 5 — Game 2 loser vs. game 4 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 1 loser vs. game 3 loser, 4:15 p.m.

Game 7 — Game 2 winner vs. game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 1 winner vs. game 3 winner, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Game 9 — Game 5 loser vs. game 6 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 2:45 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 7 loser vs. game 8 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 6:15 p.m.

KAMERON HALE INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Lake Hamilton High School gym

*At Lake Hamilton High School Arena

Junior Girls

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Game 1 — Bryant vs. Hot Springs, 10 a.m.

Game 3 — Benton vs. Mena, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Malvern vs. Centerpoint, 3 p.m.

Game 7 — Lake Hamilton vs. Arkadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Game 9 — Game 1 loser vs. game 3 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 11 — Game 5 loser vs. game 7 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 13 — Game 1 winner vs. game 3 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 15 — Game 5 winner vs. game 7 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Game 17 — Game 9 winner vs. game 11 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Game 19 — Game 13 loser vs. game 15 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Game 21 — Game 13 winner vs. game 15 winner, 4 p.m.*

Junior Boys

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Game 2 — Bryant vs. Hot Springs, 11:15 a.m.

Game 4 — Benton vs. Mena, 1:45 p.m.

Game 6 — Malvern vs. Centerpoint, 4:15 p.m.

Game 8 — Lake Hamilton vs. Arkadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Game 10 — Game 2 loser vs. game 4 loser, 11:15 a.m.

Game 12 — Game 6 loser vs. game 8 loser, 1:45 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 2 winner vs. game 4 winner, 4:15 p.m.

Game 16 — Game 6 winner vs. game 8 winner, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Game 18 — Game 10 winner vs. game 12 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 20 — Game 14 loser vs. game 16 loser, 8 p.m.

Game 22 — Game 14 winner vs. game 16 winner, 5:15 p.m.*