Bethel’s seventh grade boys fall short against Lake Hamilton

In a high-scoring seventh grade game, the Lady Hamilton Junior Wolves outlasted the Bryant Blue Hornets of Bethel Middle School, 52-40, on Tuesday night at the Bethel Gym.

In a seventh-grade B game, the Wolves prevailed as well, 27-17.

Lake Hamilton led 16-13 after a quarter in the A team game. The margin was 27-22 at the half. The Wolves gained a more secure lead by the end of the third quarter, 42-31.

For Bethel, Jaylen Williams led the way with 15 points while Zachariah Foote added 14. Demetrius Sanders scored 6, Isaac Devine 3 and Evan Barrett 2.

In the B game, Daniel Taylor finished with 5 points. Mason Lucas, Jabari Smith, Layton Dickerson; J.C. Callicott, Josh Blackmon and Kelton Heath each had 2.

The next game for the Blue Hornets seventh grade will be Thursday, Jan. 5, at The Anthony School in Little Rock.