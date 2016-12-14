Bethel’s seventh grade boys fall short against Lake Hamilton

December 14, 2016 Boys Basketball

In a high-scoring seventh grade game, the Lady Hamilton Junior Wolves outlasted the Bryant Blue Hornets of Bethel Middle School, 52-40, on Tuesday night at the Bethel Gym.

In a seventh-grade B game, the Wolves prevailed as well, 27-17.

Lake Hamilton led 16-13 after a quarter in the A team game. The margin was 27-22 at the half. The Wolves gained a more secure lead by the end of the third quarter, 42-31.

For Bethel, Jaylen Williams led the way with 15 points while Zachariah Foote added 14. Demetrius Sanders scored 6, Isaac Devine 3 and Evan Barrett 2.

In the B game, Daniel Taylor finished with 5 points. Mason Lucas, Jabari Smith, Layton Dickerson; J.C. Callicott, Josh Blackmon and Kelton Heath each had 2.

The next game for the Blue Hornets seventh grade will be Thursday, Jan. 5, at The Anthony School in Little Rock.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

