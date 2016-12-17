Bryant White surges early and late to nip Mabelvale

MAUMELLE — After building a 34-17 lead at halftime, the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School held on for a 46-43 win over the Mabelvale Red Raiders Friday at the Maumelle Holiday Classic.

Mabelvale actually erased the Bryant White lead, pulling ahead 36-34 with around five minutes left in the second 20-minute half. The Red Raiders were up 40-37 with under a minute left when, coming out of a timeout, Camren Hunter drained a 3-pointer to tie it.

“We switched to our zone press and turned them over a few times in the closing seconds,” said Hornets coach John Harrison. “Camren sntached a pass away and gave the ball up to Myles (Aldridge) under the basket to seal the game.”

Aldridge finished with 16 points. Austin Ledbetter had 13 and Hunter 12.

“We played a really good first half,” Harrison noted. “In the second half, we played like we have never seen a basketball before.”

The Hornets, now 10-2, are back at the Classic today for two games. They play Jacksonville at 4 p.m. then Pulaski Heights at 7.