Bryant White roars past Jacksonville to improve to 11-2

MAUMELLE — The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team closed out the Maumelle Holiday Classic on Saturday with an impressive 50-22 win over the Jacksonville Junior Red Devils.

The Hornets take an 11-2 record into the Christmas break. They return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Sheridan.

“I thought we played lights out,” said Bryant coach John Harrison. “Defensively, we packed in a zone and they had trouble scoring.

Austin Ledbetter led the team in scoring with 14 points. Camren Hunter had 11 and Myles Aldridge 9.

“Camren Hunter played an outstanding game,” Harrison said. “He is really good at controlling the tempo and finding the open man in transition.

“Myles Aldridge and Gavin Brunson owned the paint and rebounded well,” he added. “We got quality minutes from our bench and everyone stepped up and played well.”