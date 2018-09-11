Bryant Blue overwhelms Benton in seventh-grade game

September 11, 2018 Football

BENTON — The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School improved to 2-0 on the season with a 30-8 romp over the Benton Panthers seventh-grade team on Monday night.

The first-team offense and defense for Bethel played through the first series of the second half then reserves completed the game.

“We were able to get everyone some playing time,” said Hornets coach Josh Akers. “We played good defense and executed our offense very well.”

Cason Trickey, Gideon Motes and Dylan Witcher each scored for the Hornets. Alex Horton had an interception on defense.

“I thought that our offensive line played well,” Akers said. “Jonathan Mendez, Brendon Bates, Rafe Wallace, Nick Hoffman and Evan McCrary are the offensive linemen.”

The Hornets return to action on Monday, Sept. 17, when they host North Little Rock.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

