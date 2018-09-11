Bryant White clobbers Benton in seventh-grade contest

September 11, 2018 Football

BENTON — The Bryant White Hornets seventh-grade team of Bryant Middle School earned its first victory of the young 2018 season with a 28-8 romp over the Benton Panthers seventh graders on Monday night.

Nick West, Gary Rideout and Mytorian Singleton had touchdown runs for the Hornets. In addition, Christian Chandler and Jaeden Wilson hooked up on a 50-yard touchdown pass.

West and Rideout each ran in two-point conversions.

“These guys continue to improve,” said Hornets coach Richard Wortham. “They are working hard every day.”

The Bryant White seventh-grade team will play again at Lake Hamilton on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

