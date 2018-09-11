Bryant White clobbers Benton in seventh-grade contest

BENTON — The Bryant White Hornets seventh-grade team of Bryant Middle School earned its first victory of the young 2018 season with a 28-8 romp over the Benton Panthers seventh graders on Monday night.
Nick West, Gary Rideout and Mytorian Singleton had touchdown runs for the Hornets. In addition, Christian Chandler and Jaeden Wilson hooked up on a 50-yard touchdown pass.
West and Rideout each ran in two-point conversions.
“These guys continue to improve,” said Hornets coach Richard Wortham. “They are working hard every day.”
The Bryant White seventh-grade team will play again at Lake Hamilton on Tuesday, Sept. 24.