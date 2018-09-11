Thrash leads Bryant JV to team title at Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Ian Thrash tied Sheridan’s Taylor Melton for individual medalist honors with a nine-hole round of 43 to lead the Bryant junior varsity team to top honors at a three-team match at Sheridan Golf Club on Monday.

In a one-hole playoff, Melton won the individual trophy, but the Hornets defeated Sheridan and Magnet Cove in the team honors.

“Proud of these guys,” said Bryant golf coach Steve Griffith. “They come out and work every day and don’t get to go to as many tournaments. I’m glad for them to have a good day. They finish up their year next Tuesday against North Little Rock at Hurricane.”

The varsity boys and the girls return to action today at Magellan Country Club in Hot Springs Village against Benton and El Dorado.

“It’s a major tune-up for the State tournaments,” Griffith mentioned.

On Monday, Caitlin LaCerra was the only member of the girls team to compete. She shot a 45 to finish second only to Sheridan’s Emma Hester at 39.

“Caitlin had an up and down round,” Griffith said.

For the boys, Caleb Barnes shot a 46 with Cameron McDonald carding a 48 and Will Hanson turning in a round of 49. Jimmy Cerutti shot a 54.

Pictured above are, from left, McDonald, Cerutti, Barnes, Hanson and Thrash.