Catholic, Mount prevail in league match with Bryant

LITTLE ROCK — In varsity action for the Bryant tennis team, Little Rock Catholic and Mount St. Mary Academy swept at a tourney held at Rebsamen Park on Monday.

The matches were originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 6, but were postponed due to storms.

At number one singles, Abbie Johnson lost 2-8 to Ty Noonan for the girls and Blake Cunningham fell 0-8 to Jackson Davis.

Kate Keith lost the girls number two singles match 2-8 to Mount’s Tasha Morland while Broc Ingold lost the boys number two singles match 0-8 to Harrison Cook.

In doubles, Elaine Qualls and Hope Hartz made a valiant effort before falling 5-8 to Libby Franks and Hagan Smith. At number two, Hannah Henderson and Jayla Osborne of Bryant lost 0-8 to Audrey Cummis and Libby Raffaelli.

For the boys, Catholic’s Henry Nolan and Steven Weeks won 8-0 over Logan Catton and Coby Greiner at number one doubles while Bryant’s Donte Baker and Codi Kirby fell 0-8 to Jonathan Hart and Alex Wells.

Bryant didn’t fare much better in JV matches but the number four singles match was taken by Jalen Dinstbier over Catholic’s Andrew Dean.

In the number three singles match, Catholic’s Sebastian DeSousa Green prevailed 6-1 over Carson Matson.

For the girls, Ava Smith and Megan Brown of Bryant lost 0-6 to Townsand Palecek and Anna Murphy of MSM. Megan Sisco and Angelly Valentin lost to Eliza Lewis and Mary Claire O’Connor.

In boys doubles, Nick Skaivo and Greiner came up short, 3-6, to Thomas Allen and Davis, while Ethan Blackford and Grant Moore lost to Tommy Nolan and Luke Stmad, 1-6.

In addition, Max Buck and David Goshien of Bryant lost 1-6 to Joshua Ramsey and Rhodes Roberts. Aaron Garcia and Daniel Dellorto dropped an 0-6 match to Charlie Henry and Green.

Bryant returns to Rebsamen to take on Little Rock Central in its next match on Tuesday, Sept. 11.