Freshman girls subdued by Benton

September 10, 2018 Volleyball

BENTON — Coming off a full day of volleyball at the Russellville Tournament on Saturday, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team was back in action on Monday night against the rival Benton Lady Panthers.

And the Lady Hornets absorbed an 18-25, 17-25 setback.

They play next on Thursday at Conway Blue.

Olivia McAlister led with four kills. Riley Hudson had three with Lily Studdard picking up six assists and Madison Bailey two.

Isabella Jackson sparked the defense with four digs. Marie Waite and McKenzie Waymire had three each.

In service, Studdard had 11 points and Lawson Godwin eight. Waymire picked up six points, Waite and Jackson five each.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Volleyball
September 10, 2018
Freshman girls capture Silver Division championship at Russellville
Volleyball
September 10, 2018
Bryant Blue unable to overcome Conway White

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!