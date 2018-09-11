Freshman girls subdued by Benton

BENTON — Coming off a full day of volleyball at the Russellville Tournament on Saturday, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team was back in action on Monday night against the rival Benton Lady Panthers.

And the Lady Hornets absorbed an 18-25, 17-25 setback.

They play next on Thursday at Conway Blue.

Olivia McAlister led with four kills. Riley Hudson had three with Lily Studdard picking up six assists and Madison Bailey two.

Isabella Jackson sparked the defense with four digs. Marie Waite and McKenzie Waymire had three each.

In service, Studdard had 11 points and Lawson Godwin eight. Waymire picked up six points, Waite and Jackson five each.