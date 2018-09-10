Freshman girls capture Silver Division championship at Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team captured the Silver Division championship of the Russellville Invitational Tournament on Saturday. After going 1-1-1 in pool play, the Lady Hornets swept their three bracket matches to earn the trophy, defeating Searcy 25-12, 25-15 in the finals.

“We played well today,” stated Lady Hornets coach Lawrence Jefferson. “Great job by the entire team coming together today. The hard work they did this week paid off. I’m really proud of the girls.”

In the Silver Division, Bryant beat Maumelle, 25-10, 25-12 and Fort Smith Darby, 25-16, 25-17.

In pool play, the Lady Hornets defeated Dover, 25-11, 25-10, split with North Little Rock, 25-23, 18-25 and lost to Greenbrier 17-25, 17-25.

For the tournament, Olivia McCallister had 26 kills. Riley Hudson contributed 15 and Kaitlyn Ferrell 10. Lily Studdard, Claire Watson and Kinsley Shere pitched in with seven each.

Studdard had 48 assists as the Bryant setter. Madison Bailey had 19.

In service, Studdard shined as well with 55 points. McKenzie Waymire served for 45 points, Isabella Jackson 43 and Maria Waite 42. Lawson Godwin added 34 points and Bailey 29.

Defensively, Jackson had 40 digs, Waite 32 and Waymire 20. Godwin added 14 and Bailey eight.

The Lady Hornets return to action tonight at Benton.