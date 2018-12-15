Bryant Blue, White Hall finished tied in seventh-grade girls game

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here
The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets of Bethel Middle School and White Hall Lady Bulldogs battled through a seventh-grade game into overtime on Thursday at the Bethel gym and they came out even, 14-14.
Saffy Purdom scored 8 points to lead the Lady Hornets’ effort. Jadyn Miller added 3 with Jasmine Ellis, Mackenzie Matson and Lochlan Walsh each hit a free throw.
“The seventh grade played a lot better, executing better on offense and getting back and defending better,” said Lady Hornets coach Joe Cook. “Saffy Purdom did a good job on both ends and Jasmine Ellis was much more aggressive on the defensive end and on the boards.”
Bryant Blue’s seventh-graders are set to host Benton on Monday, Dec. 17, then close out the pre-holiday slate at home against Sheridan on Tuesday, Dec. 18.