Bryant Blue, White Hall finished tied in seventh-grade girls game

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Saffy Purdom (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets of Bethel Middle School and White Hall Lady Bulldogs battled through a seventh-grade game into overtime on Thursday at the Bethel gym and they came out even, 14-14.

Saffy Purdom scored 8 points to lead the Lady Hornets’ effort. Jadyn Miller added 3 with Jasmine Ellis, Mackenzie Matson and Lochlan Walsh each hit a free throw.

“The seventh grade played a lot better, executing better on offense and getting back and defending better,” said Lady Hornets coach Joe Cook. “Saffy Purdom did a good job on both ends and Jasmine Ellis was much more aggressive on the defensive end and on the boards.”

Bryant Blue’s seventh-graders are set to host Benton on Monday, Dec. 17, then close out the pre-holiday slate at home against Sheridan on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Mackenzie Matson (Photo by Kevin Nagle)