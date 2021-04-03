Bryant bounces Alma to win Rumble consolation round

VAN BUREN — Alissa Suarez belted a solo homer while Regan Dillon, Christine Mefford and Macy Hoskins each had two hits as the Bryant Lady Hornets captured the consolation round of Backet 1 at the Rumble on the Ridge this morning with a 6-2 win over the Alma Lady Airedales.

They’re set to play in the single elimination Green Tournament this afternoon, starting at 1.

Mefford was the winning pitcher. Over six innings, she scattered six hits, walked three and struck out three. Only one of the two runs was earned.

The Lady Hornets, now 11-4 on the season, scored twice in the first inning. Caitlin LaCerra’s one-out bunt single got the uprising started. She stole second and third then scored on Abby Gentry’s double.

After a pitching change, Dillon grounded a single up the middle to plate Gentry.

A pair of walks and a bloop single allowed Alma to fill the bases with no one out in the bottom of the inning. A fly to Kallee Nichols in right resulted in a doubleplay when she threw to third where the runner left too soon when she tried to tag and score.

A liner back to Mefford ended the threat.

The Lady Airedales got on the board in the bottom of the second, taking advantage of an error with a pair of singles and a bases-loaded walk. Another liner back to Mefford resulted in an inning-ending doubleplay with a throw to Emma Bonvillain at first where the runner had strayed too far from the bag.

With two out in the top of the third, Dillon doubled and Mefford lined an RBI single to center to make it 3-1.

It stayed that way until the top of the fifth when Suarez led off with her solo blast to center.

In the sixth, Mefford and Bella Herring doubles to start the inning. Bonvillain sacrificed Herring to third and she scored on Hoskins’ sacrifice fly to left to make it 6-1.

Nichols doubled but was stranded.

Alma tried to mount a rally in the bottom of the sixth with a lead-off double. After a pair of groundouts, a bloop single to left plated the run. But a fly to LaCerra in left by the next batter ended the game.