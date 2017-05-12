Bryant boys advance with 2-0 win over Pointers

FORT SMITH — Andy Doonan broke the ice with a goal off a wide shot in the first half and helped dispel State Tournament unease for the Bryant Hornets who went on to blank the Van Buren Pointers 2-0 on Thursday.

The Hornets will take on Rogers, the 2 seed from the 7A-West on Friday at noon.

Rickey Barrientos added a second-half goal to give the Hornets some breathing room and the defense did the rest.

“We struggled a bit to start off,” allowed Bryant head coach Richard Friday. “I think the nerves got to them.

“(Andy’s goal) helped us calm down,” he added. “(After Ricky’s goal), we played like we normally would.”

The Hornets improved to 12-7-1 this season. Like Van Buren, Rogers is a team that Bryant has not played this season.





