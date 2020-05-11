May 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2002

Stellar efforts results in trip to Meet of Champs

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

HOT SPRINGS — The reign of the Bryant Lady Hornets 3200 meter relay team as the best in the State may have ended at the Class AAAAA State track meet on Friday, but the new champs had to earn their crown and a rematch is pending.

The Lady Hornets quartet of Jessica Graham, Mandy Medlin, Melanie Steele and Candice James trimmed a full 16 seconds off their best time of the season, finishing in 10:01.2, but finished second to Fayetteville.

The Lady Hornets had edged the Lady Bulldogs for the State Indoor title earlier this year. The two were set to duel again at the Meet of Champs at Lake Hamilton on Wednesday, May 15.

James and Medlin also qualified for the Meet of Champs individually, as did the Hornets’ Graham Linder.

James actually set an eight-year old school record in the 800 meter run. Her time of 2:25.1 was good for second at the meet but bested the standard set in 1994 by Erin Larson.

Medlin was third in the 1600 meter run, finishing in 5:29.7, to qualify for the Meet. Linder qualified in the boys 1600, finishing fourth in 4:24.6.

“Sometimes, especially in a sport like track and field, a great performance isn’t always the winning performance,” noted Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “That was the case in the 3200 meter relay and for Candice James in the 800. The relay team almost stole the title from a strong Fayetteville team. Going in, we were not considered to be a threat but these girls really stepped up. They did not want to give up their title easily.

“Camdice ran a school record time and finished second,” he added. “That just shows you the level of competition in the 5A division.

“We have several events that qualified to the Meet of Champs and that relay should be fun because we get another chance at Fayetteville,” he concluded.