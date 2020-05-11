May 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Hernandez’ blast highlights Lady Hornets’ victory at El Dorado

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Jon Staton

EL DORADO — Senior Tori Hernandez capped off a game-breaking four-run fourth by blasting a two-run homer and senior Breanna Sanders put on the finishing touches to a 7-1 victory with a two-run double in the seventh as the Bryant Lady Hornets concluded the 2014 regular season on Friday night.

The victory over the El Dorado Lady Wildcats was the 10th in 14 South Conference contests this season. Bryant takes a 17-7 overall mark into the Class 7A State Tournament on Thursday at Conway. Probably a fifth seed from the West Conference, Bryant will likely open State at noon on Thursday against the fourth seeded team from the Central, Fort Smith Southside.

At El Dorado, Shayla McKissock and Jordan Williams each had two hits for Bryant. Williams, also, scattered four hits, walked two and struck out three in four innings of work in the pitcher’s circle. Abby Staton pitched the last three innings allowing a run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Bryant grabbed a 1-0 lead in the opening at-bat. Katy Stillman was struck by the second pitch of the contest. Macey Jaramillo sacrificed her to second and, after Kaley Coppock reached when her drive to right was misplayed, Julie Ward came through with a sacrifice fly.

Williams pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning, striking out Catherine Lansdell for the third out.

Lady Wildcats pitcher Kaitlyn Thomas worked around a two-out single by McKissock in the second and Williams eased through the home half after a lead-off single to Thomas.

The third inning featured more solid pitching and defense for both teams. But, in the fourth, Julie Ward led off with a shot to left for a double. Nikki Ward, running for the Lady Hornets’ catcher, sprinted to third on Sanders’ sacrifice bunt but remained there with two down. Williams came through in the clutch, bouncing a single into center for the RBI. And when the ball was misplayed in center, Williams scooted into second.

With Skylar Harper serving as the courtesy runner for the pitcher, McKissock hit a drive to right that was misplayed. Harper raced home to make it 3-0 with Hernandez coming to the plate.

She took a pitch for ball one then ripped a shot over the fence in left for her two-run jack, making it 5-0.

El Dorado threatened in the bottom of the inning. Thomas singled and, with two down, Henley Perry bounced a single to left. But Williams got Shamondra Perry to hit a tapper back to the circle. Williams grabbed it and threw to third for an inning-ending force.

Staton relieved in the bottom of the fifth and retired Delaney Dodd on a grounder to McKissock at second. But Alex Greer got hold of a 2-1 delivery and stroked a homer to center.

But that was the only cause for celebration in the contest for the Lady Wildcats. Rebecca Voss singled but Staton struck out Ashlyn Stanfill and got Lansdell to foul out to Coppock outside of first to end the inning.

Williams singled and McKissock doubled in the top of the sixth with two down but both were stranded. In the home half, Hannah Pagan singled and Rester walked. Staton then won a nine-pitch battle with Dodd, ending the threat with a strikeout.

In the top of the second, Stillman and Jaramillo led off with singles. They advanced on a passed ball and, with two down, Sanders cracked her clutch two-run double down the line in left to set the final score.

The Lady Hornets issued an intentional walk to Greer to start the bottom of the seventh but, after Voss lined out to Stillman in left, Staton got Stanfill to bounce to McKissock at second to start a game-ending doubleplay.