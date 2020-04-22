April 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Bryant boys dispatch Benton

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

After a first half that ended 0-0, the Bryant Hornets dominated the second half against the Benton Panthers Monday night on the way to a 2-0 win at Bryant Stadium.

In junior varsity action, the Hornets piled up a 7-1 win.

Dylan Wolf and Collin Campbell had the goals for the Hornets in the varsity game. Wolf was assisted by Krisha Gurung on his goal then got the assist on Campbell’s.

“I thought our kids came out and played well,” said Hornets coach Jason Hay. “After a 0-0 halftime score, we stepped it up another notch. We controlled the second half with Benton dropping all but one in their half of the field.”

The Hornets took 22 shots on goal.

“We moved a few players around because we had one of our defenders out,” mentioned Bryant assist Clint Shadwick.

The Hornets face a much bigger match later this week, a 7A Central Conference showdown with the Little Rock Catholic Rockets.

“We will enjoy the win tonight but Tuesday we start to focus on Catholic at home on Friday,” Hay said.

In the JV game, Bryant took 31 shots compared to just two for Benton.

“It was the best game we have played all year,” Shadwick said.

Jhorman Cruz, Javier Zamora, Alex Ibarra, Nathan Suarez, Cole Gillespie, Andy Doonan and Kobe Ray each had goals for the Hornets.