May 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Bryant boys enjoy 7-0 win on Senior Night

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

“I told the boys to go out and have fun tonight and make some memories,” said Bryant soccer coach Brett Haugh after his team’s Senior Night match against the Lake Hamilton Wolves on Tuesday.

Well, does a 7-0 win sound like fun?

Evan Caddy and Corey Laisure each had two goals while senior goal keeper Slade Lewis added a goal on a penalty kick to highlight the romp that improved the Hornets to 13-0 in the South Conference. Now 15-4-1 overall, the team has won 14 in a row going into Friday’s season-finale at El Dorado.

In a junior varsity match Tuesday, the Hornets prevailed 2-0. The JV team will play its final match this Thursday at Little Rock Episcopal.

“We got off to a rough start and nothing we did seemed to be right,” Haugh said of the varsity contest in which Caddy scored off an assist from Bryce Denker four minutes into the contest. It stayed 1-0 until almost 30 minutes in the half.

“Sloppy passing and no communication,” the coach said. “We might not have played the best we could but the boys enjoyed playing their last home game of the season. It was a great night to honor and recognize the seniors who have put in a lot of hard work.”

Caddy’s second goal broke the drought at 10:25 then Lewis got his goal on the PK at 3:07. Just seconds before the half ended, Houston Clifton made it 4-0 on a goal assisted by Laisure.

In the second half, Laisure picked up his two goals in a flurry just over a minute apart. At 33:38, he made it 5-0 off a feed from Caddy. At 32:08, Denker set him up for the second goal, which made it a mercy-rule contest, cutting the remaining time in half.

With 6:20 to go, Chance Levinson put the finishing touches on the victory, scoring off an assist from Corey Ballew.

In the JV match, Bradley Oldham and Connor Qualls combined on Bryant’s two goals. The first came at the 18:00 mark with Oldham on the mark off a feed from Qualls. Oldham returned the favor on Qualls’ goal with :45 left in the 40-minute contest.