Bryant boys forge tie for third in the league with 3-1 win over Southside

Martin Ramirez had two goals as the Bryant Hornets earned a 3-1 win over the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks at Bryant High School Field on Tuesday night.

The Hornets drew even with Conway in a third-place tie in the 7A-Central Conference standings at 6-5. Southside is 5-5 including two losses to the Hornets.

Conway suffered a 4-1 loss to league-leading Northside on Tuesday.

The Hornets travel to Cabot on Thursday (in a match that was moved from Friday due to the threat of inclement weather). They’ll host North Little Rock on Tuesday, May 2, then close out the regular season with a showdown at Conway on Friday, May 5.

“We came out sloppy in the first half,” said Hornets coach Richard Friday. “But we got a goal through a misplay by Southside’s goalkeeper and Martin tapped it in.”

That proved to be the lone goal of the first half.

“we recovered in the second half and added two more,” Friday noted.

Luis Lara scored on a header and Ramirez found the range for his second goal.

Southside avoided the shutout late in the contest.

“We gave up a goal from a handball in the box,” Friday related.

The Hornets are now 9-6-1 overall and securely set for the Class 7A State Tournament.