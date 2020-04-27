Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career fewest, most strikeouts

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Fewest strikeouts, career (minimum 150 at bats; % of at bats)

Aaron Davidson 9 (186) (4.6%)

Hunter Mayall 10 (196) (5.1%)

Logan Chambers 23 (301) (7.6%)

Garrett Bock 16 (151) (10.6%)

Jordan Taylor 33 (302) (10.9%)

Seth Tucker 19 (167) (11.4%)

Justin Wells 29 (244) (11.9%)

Dustin Morris 28 (229) (12.2%)

Drew Tipton 25 (200) (12.5%)

Trevor Ezell 33 (262) (12.6%)

Tyler Sawyer 26 (206) (12.6%)

Tyler Brown 22 (173) (12.7%)

Matt Brown 33 (249) (13.3%)

Cody Walker 21 (154) (13.6%)

Jake Jackson 29 (207) (14.0%)

Hayden Lessenberry 32 (225) (14.2%)

Brandon Nichols 23 (161) (14.3%)

Jason Hastings 29 (199) (14.6%)

Chris Joiner 35 (232) (15.1%)

Garrett Misenheimer 25 (164) (15.2%)

Tyler Green 24 (152) (15.8%)

Austin Ledbetter 30 (187) (16.0%)

Brandan Warner 34 (206) (16.5%)

Todd Bryan 38 (230) (16.5%)

Scott Schmidt 27 (164) (16.5%)

Tyler Nelson 31 (187) (16.6%)

Career Strikeouts

Jake Wright 59

Richie Wood 57

Cody Graddy 56

Matt White 55

David Guarno 50

Coby Greiner 47

Matthew Sandidge 46

Brady Butler 46

Evan Lee 44

Travis Wood 43

Michael McClellan 43

Cameron Coleman 40