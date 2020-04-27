Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career fewest, most strikeouts

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Fewest strikeouts, career (minimum 150 at bats; % of at bats)

Aaron Davidson          9 (186) (4.6%)

Hunter Mayall             10 (196) (5.1%)

Logan Chambers         23 (301) (7.6%)

Garrett Bock               16 (151) (10.6%)

Jordan Taylor              33 (302) (10.9%)

Seth Tucker                 19 (167) (11.4%)

Justin Wells                 29 (244) (11.9%)

Dustin Morris              28 (229) (12.2%)

Drew Tipton                25 (200) (12.5%)

Trevor Ezell                 33 (262) (12.6%)

Tyler Sawyer               26 (206) (12.6%)

Tyler Brown                22 (173) (12.7%)

Matt Brown                33 (249) (13.3%)

Cody Walker               21 (154) (13.6%)

Jake Jackson                29 (207) (14.0%)

Hayden Lessenberry   32 (225) (14.2%)

Brandon Nichols         23 (161) (14.3%)

Jason Hastings            29 (199) (14.6%)

Chris Joiner                 35 (232) (15.1%)

Garrett Misenheimer  25 (164) (15.2%)

Tyler Green                 24 (152) (15.8%)

Austin Ledbetter         30 (187) (16.0%)

Brandan Warner         34 (206) (16.5%)

Todd Bryan                 38 (230) (16.5%)

Scott Schmidt              27 (164) (16.5%)

Tyler Nelson                31 (187) (16.6%)

Career Strikeouts

Jake Wright                 59

Richie Wood               57

Cody Graddy               56

Matt White                 55

David Guarno              50

Coby Greiner               47

Matthew Sandidge     46

Brady Butler                46

Evan Lee                      44

Travis Wood                43

Michael McClellan      43

Cameron Coleman      40

