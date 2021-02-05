Bryant boys win 11 events on the way to taking team honors

Photos courtesy of Sally Minton

Aidan Shaw (Photo courtesy of Sally Minton)

In a dual meet with the Hot Springs Lakeside Rams on Thursday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center, the Bryant Hornets won 11 of 12 events including all three relays. Jase Gladden, Ethan Eubanks and Hayden Smith each took top honors in two events. Cameron Loftis and Hunter Heatley contributed individual firsts as well.

The Hornets finished with 516 points to Lakeside’s 355.

Bryant is scheduled to complete the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 9, with a dual meet with Bauxite.

In Thursday’s relays, Smith, LaQuav Brumfield, Loftis and Sam Vinson combined on a winning time of 1:39.75 in the 200-yard freestyle. In the 200-yard medley relay, Gladden, Vinson, Brumfield and Smith combined on a 1:52.77. And in the 400 free, it was Loftis, Aidan Shaw, Jonny Rolen and Gladden winning in 4:02.73.

Hunter Heatley (Photo courtesy of Sally Minton)

Gladden won the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke. In the fly, he finished in 1:01.81 with Vinson second in 1:02.08, Brumfield third in 1:05.21 and Ian Archer fourth in 1:05.77.

In the backstroke, Gladden turned in a 1:00.29 with Vinson second in 1:02.14.

Eubanks won the 200 free in 2:22.60 and the 500 free in 6:40.80. James Balch was third for Bryant in the 200 with a time of 2:56.35.

Smith’s wins came in the 50 free and the 100 free. He touched in 24.08 in the 50. Shaw was third in 25.35 with Caden Payne fourth in 26.10 and Carter Miller sixth in 26.71. In the 100, Smith turned in a 56.28 with Rolen third in 1:01.16 and Balch fifth in 1:15.45.

Loftis was first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:34.73. Archer was second in 2:39.12.

Heatley won the one-meter dive competition with a score of 145.05. Brumfield was second with a score of 140.75.

In the only event the Hornets did not win, they had three swimmers score, led by Shaw. He finished the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09.81, less than half a second behind Lakeside’s Will Griffin at 1:09.44. Loftis was third in 1:16.17 and Rolen was fifth in 1:18.99.

Ian Archer (Photo courtesy of Sally Minton)

Cameron Loftis (Photo courtesy of Sally Minton)