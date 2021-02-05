Short-handed Lady Hornets still win eight events

Photos courtesy of Sally Minton

Jessica Rolen executes a back dive in a pick position. (Photo courtesy of Sally Minton)

Shelby Bratton won two individual events and contributed to two relay victories as the Bryant Lady Hornets gathered first-place finishes in eight events in a dual meet against the Lady Rams of Hot Springs Lakeside on Thursday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center.

But the Lady Hornets were limited to just 11 athletes for the meet and, with greater depth, Lakeside took team honors with 495 points to Bryant’ 448.

Bryant is scheduled to complete the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 9, with a dual meet with Bauxite.

Bratton won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:08.96 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:07.29. She joined Isabella Sharp, Kayleigh Baker and Bailey Gould in a winning performance in the 200-yard medley relay. They finished in 2;09.53. In the 200 free relay, it was Bratton, Aidan Halladay, Alyssa Addison and Sharp winning in 1:58.28.

Baker, Portia Probst, Jessica Rolen and Gracie Ruff also won events. Baker’s came in the 50 free with a time of 28.82. Probst won the 200 individual medley in 2:55.99 while Rolen won the one-meter dive competition with a score of 170.20. Ruff captured first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:33.14.

Shelby Bratton (Photo courtesy of Sally Minton)

Joining Bratton in the 200 free were Halladay who was third in 2:25.08 and Ruff who was sixth in 2:56.55.

Also scoring in the backstroke were Sharp, who was second in 1:08.33 and Probst who finished fourth in 1:24.52.

Baker was followed by Addison (third, 31.31) and Emily Martin (fifth, 32.85) in the 50 free.

With Rolen in the dive competition was Julianne Davis (fourth with a score of 148.55) and Bailey Gould (sixth with a score of 123.0).

Portia Probst (Photo courtesy of Sally Minton)

Bryant’s quartet of Baker, Bailey Gould, Addison and Halladay finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:27.78.

Halladay added a second-place finish in the 500 free with a time of 6:25.68.

Baker was second in the 100 free in 1:03.52 with Addison third in 1:12.48 and Martin sixth in 1:15.24.

In the 100 butterfly, Sharp was second in 1:15.07 with Gould fourth in 1:24.49.

Bailey Gould (Photo courtesy of Sally Minton)

Julianne Davis with a reverse dive in the tuck position. (Photo courtesy of Sally Minton)