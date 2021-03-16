Bryant boys win 12 of 17 events to dominate Junior Hornet Relays

The Bryant Hornets won 12 events including all four relays while amassing 246 points to win the Junior Hornet Relays at Bryant Stadium on Monday.

Sheridan was second at 131 with Conway White third at 90 followed by Conway Blue (66) and Little Rock Catholic (17).

Devyn Steingisser, Lukas Barnett and Dylan Witcher each won two individual events. Isaih Rivera and Jacob Jones won events as well.

Steingisser’s first came in the throws. His shot put went 44’6”. Jonathan Resendiz was fourth at 38’1.5” and, though only the top two finishers scored points, Tate Settle was fifth with a throw of 37’1”.

In the discus, Steingisser’s fling went 124’0”. Settle was second with a toss of 110’6”. Resendiz was third at 105’6” and Morgan McKinney was fifth for Bryant at 102’6”.

Barnett won both hurdles races. In the 110, he ran an 18.61 with teammate Aaron Granado second in 19.23. In the 300, Barnett turned in a 47.38 with Granado fourth in 52.26.

Witcher’s wins came in the 100 and the 400. In the former, he turned in a time of 11.86. James Martin was third in 12.21 and Jaden Ashford was fourth in 12.23.

In the 400, Witcher won in 54.67 with Bryant’’s Colin Jones second in 56.74 and Bode Fryar fourth in 59.09.

Rivera was first in the triple jump covering 36’8”. Devin Holmes was second at 35’6.5” and Reece Finney finished fourth at 33’2.5”.

Jones won the pole vault, clearing 8’6”. Andrew Karp was second at the same height but took more attempts to get there. Bryant’s Jackson Blew was third, clearing 8’0” and Fryar was fifth at 7’6”.

In the 4×100 relay, Bryant won with a time of 46.58 with Witcher, Cason Trickey, Martin and Ashford teaming up.

In the 4×200, it was Martin, Trickey, Ashford and Rivera combining on a 1:38.42 clocking.

The 4×400 team of Jones, Fryar, Witcher and Karp ran the winning time of 3:54.80.

Grady Morriss, Quentin Johnson, Jacob Jones and Daniel Barrientos teamed up on a 9:33.09 to win the 4×800.

The Hornets were second in the other five events:

Witcher’s 17’9.5” in the long jumper was second only to Sheridan Mason Mangrum (18’2.5”). Holmes was third at 17’1.5”.

Granado cleared 5’4” in the high jump. Sheridan’s Isaiah Owens cleared 5’5” to win. Andrew Schroeder cleared 5’4 as well, taking third and Barnett was fourth at 5’0”.

In the 200, Ashford finished second with a time of 24.60. Jackson Anderson of Conway Blue barely beat him out with a 24.42. Holmes was third in 24.98.

Brandon Avila turned in second-place finishes in both the distance events. He ran a 4:55.90 in the 1600 with Morriss third in 5:38.60. Avila finished the 800 in 2:13.61. Payton Brack was third in 2:14.57 with Johnson fifth in 2:25.29.

Conway White’s Max Henry won both of those events with a 4:51.08 in the 1600 and a 2:12.91 in the 800.