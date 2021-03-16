Lady Hornets win Junior Hornet Relays

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman track team won five events and had second-place finishes in seven as they accumulated 190 points to win the Junior Hornet Relays Monday at Hornet Stadium.

Sheridan was second with 162 points. Conway White had 152 and Conway Blue 82.

Kylee Branch won both throwing events. Her shot put went 27’5” and her discus throw went 89’0”. In the shot, Bryant’s Keynonna Hunt was third at 33’1.5”. In the discus, Sierra Page was third with a throw of 64’6”.

Brilynn Findley won the high jump, clearing 4’9”. Shaquan McFarlane was second at 4’8”. Findley was second in the long jumper at 14’1” with McFarlane third at 12’7.5”.

The Lady Hornets won two relays as well. In the 4×200, Emerson Wakefield, Findley, Mia Jordan and Jayla Marks combined on a 1:53.18 to win. In the 4×100, Wakefield, McFarlane, Jordan and Marks won in 53.29.

In the 4×800, the Lady Hornets finished second with a time of 11:30.20. Gracie Rocha, Arion Pegram, Grace Taylor and Aidan Fisher combined on the effort.

Fisher was second in two events. In the 1600, she finished at 6:00, second only to Conway White’s Meg Swindle at 5:47.18. Rocha was sixth in 6:36.88. In the 800, Fisher ran a 2:44.28 to finish second to Swindle’s 2:41.39.

Marks, Wakefield, McFarlane and Lacie McGee each turned in second-place finishes.

Marks’ was in the 100 with a time of 13.56. Sheridan’s Skylar Sterritt won in 13.02. Findley was third at 13.77 and, though only the top two in each event count toward the point total, McFarlane was fourth in 13.79.

Wakefield was second in the 400. Her time of 1:06.17 was on the heels of Jalyn Anthony of Conway White at 1:06.00. Bryant’s Natalie Meharg was fourth in 1:08.48.

McFarlane’s 27.83 was second to Skerritt’s 27.00 in the 200. Marks was third in 28.71 and Findley was fifth in 29.05.

McGee’s second came in the 300 hurdles. Her 56.34 was just off the pace set by Sheridan’s Macy Moring (51.94). Ahyana Bradford was fourth for Bryant at 57.60 with Pegram fifth at 58.03.

Livingston Aniyah was third in the 100 hurdles in a time of 19.41. Meharg was fifth in 20.06.

In the pole vault, Ivy Dennis cleared 5’6” to finish third.

Wakefield, Meharg, Jordan and McFarlane combined on a 4:59.35 in the 4×400 to finish third.

In addition, Jordan and Ahyana Bradford picked up points in the triple jump. Jordan covered 27’5”, Bradford 26’8”.