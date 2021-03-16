March 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Lady Hornets open conference with impressive performance at Central

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — Shelby Gartrell had two goals and three other Bryant Lady Hornets scored as[more] the team opened the 7A/6A-Central Conference with a convincing 5-1 win over the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers at Quigley-Cox Stadium Thursday night.

“I thought it was a great opening to our conference season,” stated Lady Hornets head coach Julie Long. “The girls played well with poise and confidence. They came out fired up and ready. I felt every player helped us and all 11 players who were on the field contributed to the win.”

It took less than a minute for the Lady Hornets to grab the lead. Lexie Balisterri fed Gartrell, who got free on a breakaway and beat the keeper for the goal.

Before the half was over, Katie Moore took a pass from Emily Pierce and found the back of the net.

An unassisted goal by Maggie Hart continued the onslaught in the second half. Later, Hart took a corner and Gartrell headed a shot in to make it 4-0.

Central’s goal came on a breakaway.

“We fouled outside the box and they took a cross,” Long recounted. “The ball bounced up and hit one of our players in the hand so we gave up a penalty kick.”

The Lady Tigers took advantage with the goal with about 10 minutes left in the contest.

With around three minutes remaining, the Lady Hornets finished off the victory.

“Bailey Scheliser played the ball to Morgan Hawkins and she had a pretty finish,” Coach Long mentioned.

“Overall, I was pleased,” she concluded. “However, we are still looking to improve many aspects of our game.”

Bryant, now 7-2 overall, will take spring break off then return to competition on March 27 against the Mount St. Mary Belles at Bryant Stadium.