Bryant boys win league match at Cabot

CABOT — The Bryant Hornets captured three of four varsity tennis matches over the Cabot Panthers on Tuesday at Cabot High School. The Hornets were led by singles players Blake Cunningham and Broc Ingold.

Cabot’s Lady Panthers wept all four varsity matches with the Lady Hornets and, in junior varsity action, won four of five girls games and five of six boys.

Bryant is set to play again on Thursday at Burns Park against North Little Rock then wrap up the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at Rebsamen Park in Little Rock against Conway.

Cunningham overwhelmed Cabot’s Cameron Sanders at number one singles, 8-0. Ingold toppled Jack Larson, 8-1, at number two singles.

In addition, the Hornets’ number two doubles team of Codi Kirby and Donte Baker prevailed, 8-6, over Cabot’s Harrison Merrick and Aiden Hamp.

The number one doubles match was a tight one but Cabot’s Easton Usery and Grayson Newton held off Bryant’s Logan Catton and Coby Greiner, 8-4.

In the girls’ varsity singles matches, Bryant’s Abbie Johnson and Cabot’s Kelsie David fought hard until David prevailed 8-6. At number two singles, Kate Keith came up short, 3-8, against Emily Belin.

The number one doubles game went to Cabot’s Maggie Gibson and Mollie Madar, 8-3, over Elaine Qualls and Hope Hartz. At number two, Bryant’s Hannah Henderson and Jayla Osborne lost to Emma Turner and Caroline Franklin, 1-6.

In JV singles, Greiner earned a 6-3 win over Merrick while Cabot’s Grayson Newton prevailed over Carson Matson 6-2; Usery downed Jalen Dinstbier, 6-1; and Camp topped Nick Skaivo, 6-1.

Also, Angelly Valentin of Bryant earned a win in girls singles, 6-3. Qualls fell to Emily Stokes, 3-6; Skylar Risk lost to Chloe Miller, 0-6; and Megan Sisco was defeated by Madar.

In doubles, Bryant’s Aaron Garcia and Daniel Dellorto lost 0-6 and Max Buck and Grant Moore fell 2-5. Ava Smith and Megan Brown were defeated 0-6.