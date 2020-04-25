April 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Bryant breezes past Z’s for 10th straight

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PINE BLUFF — Despite off-and-on rain showers, the Bryant Hornets were able to pick up their ninth win in as many South Conference games on Thursday, drubbing the Pine Bluff Zebras, 8-0.

Senior Bryce Denker scored three quick goals as the Hornets built a 6-0 lead by halftime, cutting the second half down to 20 minutes in accordance with the sportsmanship rule.

Now 11-4, the Hornets have won 10 matches in a row going into tonight’s league tilt at Little Rock J.A. Fair.

Denker’s goals came off assists by Houston Clifton, Krishna Gurung and Dylan Wolf. Evan Caddy made it 4-0 with an unassisted goal then Denker assisted on a goal by Davis Nossaman. Corey Ballew assisted on the sixth goal of the half, drilled by Corey Laisure.

In the second half, Connor Qualls added a goal with Bradley Oldham earning the assist. Davis Toler made it 8-0 by scoring off a deflection off the Pine Bluff keeper.