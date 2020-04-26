April 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Lady Hornets qualify 17 for State, finish third at conference meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets finished third in the team competition at the 7A-Central Conference Track and Field Championship Saturday at Scott Field. Conway won the championship for the second year in a row with a total of 137 points. Host Little Rock Central finished runner-up with 130 points. Bryant had 98 points followed by Cabot (85), North Little Rock (82), Russellville (57), Van Buren (45), and Mount St. Mary (24).[more]

“I had projected that we could score around 100 points and we almost surpassed that,” commented Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “I had hoped that it might be enough to possibly win, but Conway just had too much firepower in the sprints for us to overcome. I am really proud of how hard our girls competed.”

Seniors Morgan Seelinger and Jordan Chadwick shared high-point honors for Bryant with 21 apiece.

The Lady Hornets had two event conference champions at the meet. Chadwick won the 300-meter hurdles in a very close race over her teammate, Seelinger. Chadwick’s time was 48.2 with Seelinger second at 48.3.

Also, the 4×800 meter relay team of Kayla Randolph, Skylar Oswalt, Lauren Rogers, and Stacy Emmerling earned a conference title with their victory in a time of 10:41.

“Even though we didn’t win the conference team title, the top six finishers in each event qualify for the State meet,” Westbrook noted, referring to the Class 7A meet at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville on Thursday, April 29. “We had 17 athletes qualify for State. I think we will have several girls that have an opportunity to do extremely well up at Fayetteville. The meet will be on the University of Arkansas’ world-class track. It is a very fast surface and should produce some really good times and performances.”

Chadwick and Seelinger also qualified for State in the 100-meter hurdles. Chadwick finished second in a time of 16.1 and Seelinger was sixth in 17.3.

Chadwick was seventh in the 200 (28.2) while Seelinger took third in the triple jump (32 feet, 11 inches) and sixth in the long jump (15 feet, two inches).

Kayla Davidson qualified in both the discus and shot. In the former, she finished second with a throw of 97-10. In the latter, she was fourth with a toss of 32-11.

Lauren Magneson qualified in the high jump. She cleared 4-8 to finish fourth.

The Lady Hornets got scoring from three performers in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Emmerling was fifth (5:57), Rogers sixth (6:06) and Skylar Oswalt seventh (6:11) in the 1600. Oswalt finished fourth (12:51), Emmerling fifth (13:05) and Rogers sixth (13:20) in the 3200.

The 4×100 meter relay of Brandii Robinson, Kiana Thomas, Morgan Humbard, Jahaira Juarez qualified for State by finishing sixth in 57.03.

Sarah Holt also qualified in the pole vault, clearing 7-6 to finish sixth.

Bryant also picked up points from Karlee Porter in the pole vault (eighth, 7-6), Chandria Gamble in the triple jump (eighth, 27-11) and Autumn Rouse in the discus (80-10).