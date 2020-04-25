April 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Lady Hornets bounce back by blasting Lady Bears

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Jon Staton

By Bridget Bauer

SHERWOOD–Bryant Coach Debbie Clark got what she needed from the Lady Hornets in a 16-0 non-conference victory Friday over the Sylvan Hills Lady Bears.

For one thing, Clark wanted a complete-game performance from pitcher Jordan Williams, and she delivered. Williams accomplished the shutout by relinquishing three hits while walking two batters and striking out five in six innings.

“Jordan did a great job, and I feel good for her,” Clark said. “She knew she had to pitch the entire game and knew what she had to do. Lots of times, we told her she pitched well enough to win, and she didn’t. This time she pitched well enough to win and did.”

The Lady Hornets (13-5, 7-2 6A/7A-South) jumped on the Lady Bears quickly by tallying six runs in the first inning. They smacked five of their 18 hits in the stanza and were also aided by two Sylvan Hills’ errors. Leadoff batter Katy Stillman reached base on an error, and Macey Jaramillo, Kaley Coppock and Julie Ward followed with consecutive singles. Breanna Sanders waited out a bases-loaded walk, Kayla Jolley drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, Williams added a run-scoring single, and Tori Hernandez capped off the inning with a two-run double.

After that, Bryant didn’t score again until the fourth inning and added two runs in that frame. The Lady Hornets recorded one run in the fifth and notched the run-rule with a seven-run production in the sixth stanza.

“We talked about when we score like that (in first inning) we lose our aggressiveness and tend to play not to lose,” Clark said. “They changed pitchers, and we were able to adjust.”

In the sixth inning and leading 9-0, Bryant once again smacked five hits and once more was helped by two Lady Bear errors. Stillman, Coppock and designated hitter Presli Pendergrass chipped in run-scoring singles. Jaramillo smacked a ball to the second baseman that was bobbled and was credited with an RBI. Three other runs were plated on errors.

“Presli is a freshman and had a big hit that got us our tenth run,” Clark said. “She hit the ball down the third-base line hard. Macey did what I asked her to do and had some good bunts.”

In the fourth inning, Sanders and Ward whacked run-scoring singles while Coppock added an RBI-single in the fifth stanza. The first four batters — Stillman, Jaramillo, Coppock, Ward — recorded three hits each with Sanders and Williams chipping in two hits apiece. Pendergrass and Hernandez rounding out the 18-hit total with one each.

Bryant hosts Sheridan in a conference matchup Tuesday and then Thursday travels to Sheridan for a rescheduled conference contest.