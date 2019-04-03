Bryant, Cabot girls share a moment as Hope Warriors

On Tuesday night, after the Bryant Lady Hornets’ soccer team defeated the Cabot Lady Panthers, 6-0, at Bryant Stadium, the teams got together for a prayer. The Lady Panthers, just a week before, sent the Lady Hornets new socks, emblazoned with the works “Hope Warrior” as an empathetic nod to the Lady Hornets’ coach Nicole Inman, who is battling brain cancer.

At the end of the prayer, both teams called out “Hope Warrior” and the Lady Panthers and head coach Kerry Castillo gave a poster of support to Inman and the Lady Hornets.

“Very cool,” Inman said.