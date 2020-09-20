September 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Bryant captures boys team title at Wampus Cat Invitational

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

CONWAY — The Bryant Hornets picked up their second meet victory of the season Saturday at the Conway Wampus Cat Invitational at Lake Beaverfork in Conway. The Hornets scored 67 points to outpace runner-up Vilonia (79 points). A total of 24 teams and 287 runners completed the race.

Charlie Terry led the Hornets with a third place finish in a time of 17:01. John Carder (6th in 17:28) and Eric Stewart (18th in 18:11) also earned top 20 medals.

Completing the Hornet top 7 were Jhorman Cruz (21st in 18:14), Derek Vos (22nd in 18:15), Cole Watson (23rd in 18:17), and Peyton Reber (29th in 18:34).

“I was happy to see how well we competed today,” said Hornets coach Steve Oury. “The course had some good hills and some uneven footing, and we handled it well.

“Charlie Terry looked stronger this week and I thought our pack did a nice job, with Jhorman Cruz making a nice move to finish in our group with Eric Stewart, Derek Vos, and Cole Watson,” he added. “John Carder was his usual steady self and ran a strong race.”

Junior Boys

The Junior Hornets battled to a third place finish in the team results behind Bentonville and Russellville. Although Chris Barrientos placed third overall, his results did not count because the timing chip used to record results fell off of his shoe during the race. With Barrientos included the Junior Hornets would have placed 2nd.

The top 7 finishers for Bryant were Luis Lara (9th in 10:59), Chris Morgan (17th in 11:29), Ben Sellers (28th in 11:54), Logan New (29th in 11:54), Lance Andrews (30th in 11:55), Kakada Av (49th in 12:23), and Jake Dreher (50th in 12:24).

“The boys did a great job,” stated Oury. “I hated it for Chris that he lost his timing chip but he ran a strong race. Luis Lara is running very well, and Chis Morgan, Ben Sellers, Logan New, and Lance Andrews did a nice job of packing.

“Although it was a shame we didn’t have Chris’s score, this will give the boys an idea of what things will be like when Chris moves up to the senior high team later in the season,” he added.

The Hornets are scheduled to run in Russellville next Saturday, Sept. 26.