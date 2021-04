Bryant-Central softball game postponed again

The Bryant Lady Hornets’ 6A-Central Conference softball game against the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers has once again been postponed due to weather.

Originally scheduled to meet on March 30, the teams were rained out with the make-up date set for today.

With the postponement today, when the Lady Hornets host the Lady Tigers on April 23, it will be a varsity doubleheader.

Bryant’s next game is Thursday at home against North Little Rock.