New 4 x 200 mark, 400 highlight Lady Hornets work at Cabot

File photo by Jimmy Jones

CABOT — Ella Reynolds and Eliza Parker ran 1-2 in the 400-meter run and the Bryant Lady Hornets won three of the four relay events including the 4 x 200 in school record time as they finished with 187.5 points, just shy of the 189 points by the host Cabot Lady Panthers at the WalMart Cabot Invitational on Tuesday.

Conway was third with 149 points followed by North Little Rock (54), Mount St. Mary Academy (50.5), Little Rock Central (33) and Little Rock Southwest (10).

In addition, Isabella Martinez earned a first-place finish in the discus and Madelyn Thomas won the pole vault for Bryant.

“The girls did a great job,” said Coach Brooke Meister, who is subbing in for Lady Hornets head coach Keith Dale as he recovers from surgery. “All of our relays came out and competed very well. Isabella Martinez really helped our team out by winning the discus.

“I am very proud of Ella Reynolds and Eliza Parker for running a great open 400 race,” she added. “They had to really work hard and run a great race to capture the first and second place finish.”

Reynolds ran a 1:02.65 to win and Parker clocked in at 1:03.83.

The record-breaking effort in the 4 x 200 was pulled off by Alana Gould, Lauren Lain, Amya Smith and Jaiyah Jackson. They finished in 1:48.26. Conway was second in 1:49.46.

The team of Jackson, Oriel Spikes, Mallorie Scott-Smith and Smith turned in a 50.16 to win over Conway’s 52.01 in the 4 x 100.

In the 4 x 400, Jackson joined Brrylee Bradford, Smith and Reynolds on a winning effort timed at 4:15.72 to beat Cabot’s 4:23.83.

Martinez’s discus throw was 86’7”. Cabot’s Cortlyn Beavert was second in 80’9”. Bryant’s Elizabeth Carter was seventh with a throw of 71’5.5”.

Thomas cleared 9’8” to win the pole vault. Jessica Rolen tied for second with Cabot’s Victoria Chapman at 7’8”.

Bryant was second in six events including the 4 x 800 relay. Caitlyn Phillips, Bradford, Maddie Nelson and Parker combined on a 10:44.03 just off the pace set by Cabot at 10:40.46.

Lain was second in both hurdles events behind only Cabot’s Laylah Reese. In the 300 hurdles, Lain ran a 49.99 to Reese’s 49.03. Portia Probst earned fourth-place points for the Lady Hornets with a 53.16 clocking.

In the 100 hurdles, Lain’s time was 16.48 with Reese edging out the win at 16.38. Ava Singleton of Bryant was seventh in 19.97.

Bradford was second in the 800 with a time of 2:35.65. Kaitlin Inderrieden of Cabot won in 2:33.91 as the duo battled just as they had on Thursday at the Little Rock School District Invitational.

Second-place finishes were turned in by McKenzie Hicks in the 3200 and Chasity Jackson in the high jump. Hicks finished in 13:09.16, narrowly defeated by Cabot’s Laini Cota (13:02.40). Madison Hagan was fifth for Bryant in 14:33.92.

Chasity Jackson cleared 4’8” as she dueled once again with Conway’s Madison Holloway (5’2”). Parker was fifth at 4’6”.

Spikes took third in the 200 in 27.04 with Jaiyah Jackson fifth in 27.46.

In the 1600, Madison Dettmer’s 5:53.21 was good for third with Aryn Stiles fifth in 6:01.55.

Amya Smith’s long jump of 16’9” was third best. Lain was sixth at 15’11.25”.

With a throw of 27’10”, Carter was third in the shot put. Monica Shifflet picked up sixth-place points with a toss of 25’3.5”.

Rounding out the Lady Hornets’ scoring was Singleton who was sixth in the triple jump (29’6”) and Scott-Smith who was seventh in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.57.

Bryant is scheduled to return to competition at the North Little Rock Relays on Tuesday, April 13.