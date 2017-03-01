Bryant City Council endorses School District millage

On Tuesday night, the Bryant City Council unanimously passed a resolution to support the Bryant School District Millage Vote that will be held on March 14, 2017.

The short, but direct, resolution brought mention to the fact that the Bryant School System is one of the city’s greatest assets for health, strength, and educational development along with one of the major economic drivers and growth in the city.

The School District is also Bryant’s largest employer.

It is anticipated that Bryant Schools will grow from 9,300 students to a projected 12,500 students within the next eight years. Many classroom are at, or near, maximum enrollment now.

“The level of excellence that the Bryant School District has provided to our community is without a doubt, the reason our city has experienced the dynamic growth it has over the past decade,” stated Mayor Jill Dabbs. “However, there is more riding on this election than just replacing buildings. Supporting this millage means we are doing our part in securing home values for residents who live here presently, ensuring our school can continue offering programs that place our students ahead of many others upon graduation, and setting a solid foundation for future generations.”

Early voting begins Tuesday March 7, and will continue through Friday March 10, at both the Vote Here Center (221 N Main Street, Benton) 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Grace Church of Bryant (4200 Hwy 5 N Bryant) 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Election Day, March 14, voters can vote at any of the following polling places: Woodland Hills Water Department, Vimy Ridge Baptist Church, Grace Church of Bryant, First Southern Baptist Church, Central Arkansas Church of Christ, Avilla Community Center, Salem Methodist Church, Centerpoint Church, Sardis United Methodist Church, Parton Cafetorium.

*Voters are NOT required to vote at their local precinct, all polling locations are open to all registered voters.