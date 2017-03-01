Meeting set to review improvements to South Reynolds Road area

The Heart of Bryant will be receiving a bit of a face lift soon along South Reynolds Road.

In 2014, Metroplan awarded the city a $1.8 million grant to begin pedestrian and intersection improvements along a 0.5 mile stretch of Highway 183/Reynolds Road located in the Heart of Bryant area; specifically, NW 4th Street/Mills Park Road to SE/SW 4th Street.

This grant included redesign work that will improve pedestrian safety along this area of Reynolds Road, at the same time maintaining vehicular flow in compliance with the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

The new design was created based on recommendations from public input through the Heart of Bryant — Jump Start process. These updates include improved pedestrian crossing opportunities, increased sidewalks and bicycle facilities, landscaping and a new multi-use trail across the railroad bridge.

Bryant residents can view the proposed design at the upcoming public involvement meeting on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The meeting will be held at the Bryant High School Community Room located at 801 North Reynolds Road from 6-8 p.m.

“This initial design not only supports traffic flow for the area but it also supports the existing businesses as well as opportunities for economic development for the Heart of Bryant,” stated Mayor Jill Dabbs. “I encourage all residents to join us March 9th to view the plan and give their feedback before the project moves begins moving forward.”