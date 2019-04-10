Bryant, Conway battle to shootout; Lady Cats prevail

For more photos of this event by Rick Nation, go here

Rachel Studdard (Photo by Rick Nation)

In a battle for first place in the 6A-Central Conference, the Bryant Lady Hornets had the Conway Lady Wampus Cats shut out for nearly 70 minutes. But Conway’s Rebecca Boone scored to tie the game 1-1 with 10:06 left to play. The game went to a tie-breaking shootout at the end of regulations and the Lady Cats prevailed, 5-4.

It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Hornets, now 8-1. Both teams were 6-0 in conference play coming into the contest.

“They were a good team,” said Bryant head coach Nicole Inman. “They have good speed and pressured us. I wouldn’t say better but a good team with good players.

“It’s a wake-up call,” she added. “We’ve got to decide to work and be hungry all the time.”

Bryant’s goal came with 18:30 left in the first half. Rachel Studdard sent in a corner kick that Mary Catherine Selig headed in.

Bryant’s top scorer, striker Alyssa Fason had a yellow card and so did Lauren Heath, according to Inman.

Melinda Hernandez (10) tries to control the ball in traffic. (Photo by Rick Nation)

“The refs weren’t seeing things for both teams and calling things not there,” Inman said. “They settled a bit in the second half but it’s hard to play when things are getting call or not getting called consistently.”

Conway improved to 10-1-1 on the season with the victory.

The Lady Hornets will try to bounce back as they host Fort Smith Northside this Friday.

Alyssa Fason (7) attempts a penalty kick during the shootout that determined Tuesday’s match. (Photo by Rick Nation)