Schedule for athletic physicals in Bryant released

April 9, 2019 Band, Baseball-High School, Boys Basketball, Boys Soccer, Cross Country, Football, Girls Basketball, Girls Soccer, Golf, Press release, Softball, Spirit, Swimming, Tennis, Track&Field, Volleyball, Wrestling

Athletic physicals at Bryant will be held at Bryant Middle School. Physicals will begin at 5:30 p.m., and go until we’re finished around 9. 

Here are the details: 

Who: Athletes who are CURRENTLY on a team in the Bryant School District

When: Tuesday, May 21

Where: Bryant Middle School

Time: See schedule below

Cost: $10 cash or check (made out to Bryant Athletics)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

5:30 — Varsity Volleyball, Softball, Girls Soccer

5:40 — Varsity Basketball, Golf, Tennis, Swim, Wrestling

5:50 — Cross Country, Track

6:00 — Cheer and Dance

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

6:10 — Baseball, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, Swim, Wrestling

6:20 — Varsity Basketball, Cross Country, Track

6:30 — Varsity/JV Football

BJH

6:45 — 9th Grade Football

7:00 — 8th Grade Football (Blue and White)

7:15 — Remaining BJH Boys

7:30 — BJH Girls

BMS/BEMS

7:40 — All Girls

7:50 — All Boys

LEGACY OF BRYANT

8:00 — Band and Color Guard

  • Athletes will enter through the WEST doors of the BMS Gym (closest to the softball field) and exit through the cafeteria. 
  • Athletes who are new to the Bryant School District or who have never participated on an athletic team at Bryant will need to obtain a physical from their personal physician. 
  • All 3 required physical forms may obtained from coaches or, for those athletes who are already registered in Rank One, under the Download and Print tab.
Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!