Schedule for athletic physicals in Bryant released

Athletic physicals at Bryant will be held at Bryant Middle School. Physicals will begin at 5:30 p.m., and go until we’re finished around 9.
Here are the details:
Who: Athletes who are CURRENTLY on a team in the Bryant School District
When: Tuesday, May 21
Where: Bryant Middle School
Time: See schedule below
Cost: $10 cash or check (made out to Bryant Athletics)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
5:30 — Varsity Volleyball, Softball, Girls Soccer
5:40 — Varsity Basketball, Golf, Tennis, Swim, Wrestling
5:50 — Cross Country, Track
6:00 — Cheer and Dance
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
6:10 — Baseball, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, Swim, Wrestling
6:20 — Varsity Basketball, Cross Country, Track
6:30 — Varsity/JV Football
BJH
6:45 — 9th Grade Football
7:00 — 8th Grade Football (Blue and White)
7:15 — Remaining BJH Boys
7:30 — BJH Girls
BMS/BEMS
7:40 — All Girls
7:50 — All Boys
LEGACY OF BRYANT
8:00 — Band and Color Guard
- Athletes will enter through the WEST doors of the BMS Gym (closest to the softball field) and exit through the cafeteria.
- Athletes who are new to the Bryant School District or who have never participated on an athletic team at Bryant will need to obtain a physical from their personal physician.
- All 3 required physical forms may obtained from coaches or, for those athletes who are already registered in Rank One, under the Download and Print tab.